Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.46 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.