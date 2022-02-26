Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.63.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

