Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.42 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90.

