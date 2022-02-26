Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.65 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 370,606.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

