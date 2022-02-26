Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $667.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $707.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.