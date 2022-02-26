Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.17 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.