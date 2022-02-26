Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $654.71 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.19 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.42. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.