Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.