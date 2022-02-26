Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

