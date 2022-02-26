Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.