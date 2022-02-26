Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 187.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

