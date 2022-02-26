Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

