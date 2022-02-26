Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 12,373 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.