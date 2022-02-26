Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,585 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average is $263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

