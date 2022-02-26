Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,104 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

