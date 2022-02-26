Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 36,587 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.