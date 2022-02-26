Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,223 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baxter International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Baxter International by 90,079.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

