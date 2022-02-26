Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,034 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $200.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.70. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

