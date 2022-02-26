Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 23,523 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

