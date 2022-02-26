Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,107 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Humana were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 277,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $432.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.