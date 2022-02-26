Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $4.98 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

