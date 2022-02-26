Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

