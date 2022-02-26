Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.95 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $29.95 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00210501 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00362597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,143,444,450 coins and its circulating supply is 33,648,163,562 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

