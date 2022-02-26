CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 61,107 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 112,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

