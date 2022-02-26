Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.93. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,059 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribbean Utilities (CUPUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.