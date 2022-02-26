Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,434 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $5,303,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $864,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $22,882,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $2,455,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

