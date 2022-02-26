Carry (CRE) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.93 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Carry has a market capitalization of $61.93 million and $35.30 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00069666 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.