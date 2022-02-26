Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

