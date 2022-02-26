Castle (CSTL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $14,868.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00239455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00021965 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

