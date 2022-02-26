Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head to Head Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

3.2% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Performance Shipping and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.00%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.38 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.70 Castor Maritime $132.05 million 1.07 $52.27 million $0.43 3.65

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Castor Maritime 39.58% 15.98% 12.48%

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Castor Maritime (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.