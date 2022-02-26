Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $22.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

