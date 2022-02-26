Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

