CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CDW by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in CDW by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in CDW by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

