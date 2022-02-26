CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

