Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lifted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

