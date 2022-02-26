Centerra Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

