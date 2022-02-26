Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $86.30 million and approximately $299,669.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.25 or 0.07003503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.67 or 0.99968463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048169 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 179,120,926 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

