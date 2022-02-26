Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.53 Million

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $104.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $385.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.97 million, with estimates ranging from $417.60 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

