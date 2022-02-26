Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Certara also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Certara.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERT opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Certara has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

