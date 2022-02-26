CertiK Market Cap Hits $80.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $80.36 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.19 or 0.07096517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,178.08 or 0.99751922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,471,666 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

