Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,169 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of SE stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $111.50 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

