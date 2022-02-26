Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.