Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 933.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.