Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.