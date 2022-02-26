Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 56,262 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCG opened at $20.65 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

