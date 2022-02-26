Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

