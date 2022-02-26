Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.