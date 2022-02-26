Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

