Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

