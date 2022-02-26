Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $59.45 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38.

